Missing New Hampshire motorcyclist found dead days after Fourth of July crash

Shelburne, N.H. — A man who has been missing since Saturday, July 4, was found dead last night on Route 2 in Shelburne, New Hampshire.

On Thursday, July 9, members of the Berlin Police Department contacted New Hampshire State Police to locate Wesley Grondin, a 41-year-old man from Berlin.

A few hours later Grondin was found deceased on Route 2 with the motorcycle he was last seen riding.

Investigation determined he was riding westbound when he crossed into the opposing lane, hit a post and came to a stop in the woods.

The crash occurred just before midnight on Saturday. It does not appear that another person or vehicle was involved.

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