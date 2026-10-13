Missing child found safe in Southampton woods, reunited with family

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. — What began as a scary situation for a family in Southampton ended with a quick reunion thanks to Massachusetts State Police troopers who jumped into action.

Around 11:10 a.m., authorities received a report of a missing 4-year-old boy who had wandered away from his home with two dogs.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) responded to assist Southampton police in the search for the missing boy.

They were joined by the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, K-9 and Drone Units, troopers assigned to the Northampton Barracks, and Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) rangers.

As crews searched the surrounding densely wooded terrain, Trooper Timothy Fanion found the boy safe and unharmed in the woods around 1 p.m.

The child was quickly reunited with his family.

“Above all, this rescue is a powerful reminder of why our Troopers serve: to protect lives, support our communities, and be there for families when they need us most,” the State Police Association said in a statement.

“We are grateful this incident ended with a child safely back in the arms of his family.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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