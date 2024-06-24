Missing 6-year-old Westford boy with special needs found dead

WESTFORD, Mass. — A young boy in Westford who went missing Sunday night was found dead after an hours-long search.

On Sunday, June 23, around 9:12 p.m. Westford Police responded to a residence on Chestnut Road for reports of a missing six-year-old.

The boy was identified as Zayan Mayanja, a non-verbal Autistic child, who had escaped his home through a window.

Westford police officers along with neighboring K-9 Units quickly responded to the area to assist in the search. Law enforcement utilized various search techniques including drones, deploying a boat in Nabnasset Lake, distributing a RAVE (reverse 911 alert) to the area residents, and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing to locate Zayan.

Around 12:08 a.m., on Monday, Zayan was located in the water of Nabnasset Lake behind a residence on Lake Shore Drive South.

Crews began performing life-saving measures, including CPR, and Zayan was transported to Lowell General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

“The Westford Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Zayan’s family and friends and ask that members of the public and media respect the family’s privacy during this tragic time,” police wrote in a release.

Zayan was a member of the Westford Public Schools, family and grief counselors will be made available to any friends or family members who need assistance during this time.

Westford Police Department would like to thank all the officers and telecommunicators from the Westford Police Department who helped in the search effort with the various agencies across the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group