Rally for workers’ rights held in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Congressman Stephen Lynch rallied supporters on Saturday in Quincy to fight for the working class.

Lynch says he’s never seen so many people fighting for so many different causes in one place, calling it a direct response to President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

“We come together, not simply to voice our protest, but to actually respond to pushback to fight back against the Trump administration,” said Rep. Lynch (D-8th Massachusetts).

Signs advocating for unions, workers’ rights, and immigrants. Messages pleading to save Medicare, veterans’ benefits, and PBS.

It was a rally for all kinds of issues that this group says are directly impacted by decisions in Washington.

“This is not just a political rally or a labor rally. This is really a pro-democracy rally for all of us,” said Lynch. “We’re used to hearing about pro-democracy rallies, and places like Iran or Moscow, and they usually don’t end well. You know something serious is going wrong when you have to attend a pro-democracy rally in Quincy, Massachusetts.”

The Trump administration has said they want to trim unnecessary spending, and they think that their cuts are going to help the American taxpayer. This group disagrees.

Rep. Lynch was joined by labor union representatives, gold star families, and people who are asking him for help.

They wanted to rally together and support each other, and do it in a place where so much history of Americans fighting tyranny came to fruition.

“On April 17, 1773, the Sons of Liberty pushed 340 of the King’s Teslas into Boston Harbor,” Congressman Lynch laughed. “They might’ve been boxes of tea, but you get my meaning.”

The message to end the day was that these folks needed to extend their reach outside of Massachusetts and positively impact other elections and take back the house of representatives.

