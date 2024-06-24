Westford Police searching for missing 6-year-old with autism

WESTFORD, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child who was last seen Sunday night.

6-year-old Zayan Mayanja is autistic and non-verbal, according to police.

He was last seen around 9:15 p.m. at his home on Chestnut Road in the Nabnasset part of town wearing an orange shirt and possibly red shorts. Police say he is not wearing any shoes.

Several law enforcement agencies are currently searching for the child.

Anyone with information about Mayanja’s whereabouts is asked to call Westford Police at 978-399-2345.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

