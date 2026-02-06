‘Misconceptions about DEI’ – Worcester’s Equity Officer working to make advance agency’s goals

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester is seeking a five-star rating from “Welcoming America”, a non-profit that certifies communities on their ability to welcome everyone from all walks of life.

Kevin Lovaincy, the city’s Chief Equity Officer, is leading the charge with support from City Manager Eric Batista.

“This is good to put some teeth behind what we do to support our immigrants coming in,” said Lovaincy.

As former wide receiver at UMass, the Cambridge native knows something about being on offense.

He was only on the job one month before President Trump won his second term.

Now, working on diversity, equity, and inclusion has him learning how to play defense.

“There are a lot of misconceptions about DEI.”

On the President’s first day back in office, he signed Executive Order 14151 which was entitled “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs.”

During a speech in March, Trump said “Whether you’re a doctor, lawyer, accountant or air traffic controller, we believe you should be hired on merit, regardless of race or gender. Very Important.”

Lovaincy said, “At its core, DEI seeks to look at systems, policies, and cultural practices that are exclusionary. . . DEI looks to seek that out, examine it, and figure out how you make sure that it’s equitable for everyone. The aspects that are exclusionary are not just for folks of color, or black people. It can be protected classes such as the LGBTQA+ community, the disability community.”

That means Lovaincy works with a range of departments in Worcester City Hall, like the Accessibility Advisory Commission, to make sure no one’s rights are denied.

Elizabeth Myska, the commission’s vice-chair, is visually impaired.

“We’re looking at it from a human lens, not a racial lens, not a disability lens. We’re looking at it as these are things that are necessary for human beings.”

Another focus of the Equity Office is the city’s homeless population which requires Lovaincy to work with social workers and the police department.

“There are a lot of stereotypes when it comes to the homeless population, a lot of stereotypes about how they got there.”

Lovaincy’s commitment to social justice started in his childhood as he was being raised by Haitian immigrants.

Sometimes things happened and he couldn’t quite identify why they were wrong or made him unhappy.

“I might get into an elevator with someone, and as soon as I walk in, they walk out, and they’re not even at the destination yet that they needed to be. Just incidents of bias or microaggression where people make assumptions about you when you walk into a room.”

Still, he overcame that negativity, graduating from UMass and getting a master’s degree at Tufts.

He’s now finishing up his PH.D. in social justice education.

Each step of the way, he thinks of his mother.

“She was someone who was a fierce advocate for a lot of people in the Haitian community. Without having a formal education, she still had that grit in her to advocate for anything that was wrong.”

Lovaincy will have to call upon that legacy of grit moving forward.

It’s not just the federal government that’s pulling back.

Many corporations like Meta, Google, and Walmart have altered their commitment to DEI.

Lovaincy believes these programs aren’t taking anything away from anyone. It’s about leveling the playing field, so everyone has a chance to participate.

“Equity says, OK, we have identified an issue, let’s provide this community a specific tailored approach to make sure they have the same opportunity, equal opportunity, and access. It doesn’t put someone ahead, but all it says is if historically you’ve been pulled back, let me help you get to the same starting line as everyone else”

Lovaincy tells Boston 25 News he’s very proud of the city of Worcester.

He says despite the external challenges they’re facing, he believes the commitment to equity and inclusion for all of the city’s residents remains strong.

