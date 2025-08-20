‘A miracle no one was killed’: Police investigating construction vehicle crash in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — Authorities are saying a crash involving a construction vehicle on Friday at a busy intersection could have been much worse.

Milford Police say they responded to the intersection of Fortune Boulevard and Cedar Street around 1:38 p.m. for a report of a 60,000 pound front-end loader that had crashed into a utility pole.

According to investigators, the vehicle experienced a brake failure while traveling down Fortune Boulevard.

The front-end loader crashed into another vehicle and several road signs before barreling through the intersection, eventually coming to a stop.

Video of the incident shows the construction vehicle narrowly avoiding a car stopped at the red light.

“It’s a miracle no one was killed or seriously injured,” Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said. “If a motorist had entered the intersection just one second earlier, we could be facing an unspeakable tragedy.”

The crash remains under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

