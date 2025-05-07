Investigation underway after bicyclist struck by vehicle near Blue Hills Reservation

MILTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle near Blue Hills Reservation in Milton on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Blue Hill Avenue near the Blue Hills Trailside Museum just before 12:45 p.m., according to the Milton Police Department.

The Canton Police Department said the northbound side of Route 138 was being detoured at Blue Hill River Road.

“Expect significant delays,” police warned drivers.

Photos from the scene showed the area roped with yellow police tape, debris scattered in the street, and what appeared to be a crumpled bicycle resting in the road.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more about the incident.

