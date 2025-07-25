Millis FD: Hazmat team dispatched after FedEx driver suffers chemical burns from cleaning agent

MILLIS, Mass. — A FedEx delivery driver was injured with chemical burns after a package containing sulfuric acid leaked at an apartment complex in Millis.

According to the Millis Fire Department, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. when a report came in of a person injured at the Stoney Brook Apartment Complex.

Millis Police and Fire were dispatched to the scene, where they found a FedEx driver suffering from an apparent chemical burn.

The driver was transported to UMASS Worcester with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation revealed that a damaged package on a FedEx truck began leaking a cleaning agent containing sulfuric acid.

A tier 1 hazmat team was dispatched to the scene to address the chemical spill.

Upon arrival, the hazmat team implemented a mitigation plan to contain the leak.

The scene was cleared, and the FedEx truck was returned to the company after the situation was resolved.

No further injuries were reported.

