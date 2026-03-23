MilkShake Factory to celebrate grand opening of 1st Massachusetts location

WALPOLE, Mass. — MilkShake Factory, a dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and premium chocolates, is gearing up to celebrate the grand opening of its first Massachusetts location.

The Pittsburgh-based chain, founded in 1914, announced that it will host a grand opening event at its new shop at 108 Providence Highway in Walpole from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 28.

Customers will be offered a buy-one, get-one-free deal on shakes, sundaes, and molten cups, free MilkShake Factory T-shirts for the first 100 guests, and other giveaways, according to the chain.

“Opening our first location in Massachusetts is an exciting milestone as we continue to expand into new markets,” Dana Edwards Manatos, Founder and CEO of MilkShake Factory, said in a statement.

This new location is conveniently located along Route 1 and sits within Walpole Mall. It will be open seven days a week, from noon to 10 p.m., offering both in-store ordering and takeout.

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