Milford man facing assault and battery charges following attempted attack

By Boston 25 News Staff
Milford man facing assault and battery charges following attempted attack
MILFORD, Mass. — A man is facing assault and battery charges following an attempted attack in Milford.

According to Milford police, on Wednesday, May 21, around 4 p.m., officers received a 911 call from a male on Reade St. reporting another male had assaulted him and attempted to attack him with a knife.

As officers were dispatched, the victim stated the suspect, Luan Moura, 33, of Milford and was leaving in a Grey Ford Edge.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers located Moura and arrested him.

Moura is being charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

