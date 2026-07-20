Milford man arrested after allegedly hitting state police cruiser, fleeing traffic stop

MILFORD, Mass. — A Milford man was arrested after police say he struck a Massachusetts State Police cruiser and fled the scene during a traffic stop in Northbridge.

According to Milford police, officers received information from the Northbridge Police Department around 8:03 a.m. Thursday that a Massachusetts State Police trooper had stopped a 2026 gray Nissan Sentra.

During the stop, police said 29-year-old Joseph Prior put the vehicle in reverse, nearly striking the trooper, before colliding with the MSP cruiser and fleeing the area.

Authorities said attempts to locate Prior and the vehicle were initially unsuccessful, and a warrant was later issued for his arrest.

Around 5:22 p.m., Milford police received information that Prior was in Milford and possibly heading toward Parkhurst Street. Officers located him on foot, and police said Prior attempted to flee again. Officers were able to intercept him and take him into custody.

Prior was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, improper operation of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

He was held on $10,000 bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group