Migrant shelter in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood welcomes first families

A temporary migrant shelter in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood welcomed its first families earlier this week.

24 Farnsworth Street, a 92,000-square-foot six-story building, opened its doors to migrants on Thursday, according to the building’s owners, the Unitarian Universalist Association.

The facility will be closed to the public while the building is used for overnight housing.

“Unitarian Universalists believe we have the moral obligation to support vulnerable families, including migrant families. Every child deserves a safe place to sleep, and we are pleased to do our part to help them,” the organization said in a statement.

The Bay State’s Shetler System is over capacity and Massachusetts is working on launching the nation’s first pilot program to help migrant families in shelters find long-term housing.

It is unknown how many families will be staying in the Fort Point building.

The prospect of the next migrant shelter opening in the trendy city neighborhood comes after the controversial conversion of the Melnea Cass Recreational Center into a shelter for hundreds of migrants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

