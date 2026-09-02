Middlesex Sheriff’s Office has recieved ICE detainer for man accused in woman’s death in Framingham

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office says it has received a detainer from ICE for the man accused in the death of a woman last Thursday in Framingham.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says Flavio Alcantara Dias is currently in custody at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica.

Alcantara Dias was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily harm. Framingham police said he called 911 and stated he killed the victim by mistake and strangled her.

ICE issued a detainer for Flavio Alcantara Dias on August 27.

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“On August 27, ICE lodged a detainer against Flavio Alcantara Dias, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil with previous arrests for DUI and aggravated assault with a weapon. Alcantara Dias illegally entered the United States in April 2019,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. “We are urging the Framingham Police Department to participate in a controlled transfer of this criminal illegal alien to get him out of our communities once and for all.”

Framingham police told Boston 25 News on September 1 that Alcantara Dias was not in their custody.

The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office told Boston 25 that t Alcantara Dias will be held until the resolution of his charges in Massachusetts.

“It is the responsibility of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office to hold those remanded to us by the courts on state criminal charges pending the conclusion of their state case or their court-ordered release,” the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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