Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Jury says it still can’t agree; judge gives final instructions

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial told a judge Wednesday afternoon that they remain unable to reach a unanimous verdict, prompting the judge to issue a Tuey-Rodriguez instruction and send them back to continue deliberating.

The development came as the jury has been weighing whether Clancy is criminally responsible for the January 2023 deaths of her three children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy.

The jury informed Judge William Sullivan shortly before 2:30 p.m. that they still could not agree on a verdict. In response, Sullivan delivered a Tuey-Rodriguez charge, a legal instruction used in Massachusetts when a jury reports it’s deadlocked.

Sullivan’s new instruction urges jurors to continue deliberating, listen to one another’s views, and make every reasonable effort to reach a unanimous verdict without surrendering their individual convictions.

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This is generally considered one of the final steps a judge can take before determining whether further deliberations would be productive.

The jury, nine women and three men, also reported Tuesday morning that it could not reach a unanimous decision but was instructed to continue deliberating.

They have deliberated since receiving the case after closing arguments last Thursday. Deliberations are expected to continue until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Live court video

Follow Bob Ward’s court updates

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2:21 p.m.

#lindsayclancy jury telling judge it still cannot come to unanimous decision. Judge now giving jury Tuey-Rodriguez order to go back and deliberate. This is their last chance. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2:11 p.m.

We are being called into #lindsayclancy courtroom. Possible jury question. We are lined up at the door. Her family is inside courtroom Prosecutors just walked in. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 10:44 a.m.

This is Dawn Light,56, the retired RN arrested on charge of Witness/Juror intimidation for allegedly filming #lindsayclancy jurors in restricted courthouse lot. “I only wanted to see Lindsay” Light told me. Denied recording jurors @boston25 pic.twitter.com/TUSzFlFgMm — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 10:04 a.m.

Defense attorney says Dawn Light is a retired registered nurse. “This was misunderstanding,” she was trying to see #lindsayclancy and was not trying to record jurors. Ordered to stay away from courthouse, Lindsay Clancy witnesses and jurors. Rel on PR. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 10:00 a.m.

In District court for Arraignment of Dawn Light of Sutton. Prosecutor alleges she was filming #lindsayclancy jurors on her phone in restricted courthouse parking lot. MSP allegedly found video on her phone. DA asking $50k bail @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:39 a.m.

Just spoke to #lindsayclancy attorney Kevin Reddington. He said the jury was polled about the witness/juror arrest yesterday at the courthouse. He said “everything was fine” with the jurors.@boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:31 a.m.

At 9:30 am Judge Sullivan is sending #lindsayclancy jury back to deliberate. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:29 a.m.

#lindsayclancy jury back in courtroom @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:24 a.m.

The alternate #lindsayclancy jurors are also being called to sidebar @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:21 a.m.

Each #lindsayclancy juror is called to sidebar, one at a time, sworn. The judge appears to ask a question, then they walk out. Defense and prosecution are listening. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:19 a.m.

All of the jurors were also polled at sidebar on the morning of the large #lindsayclancy standout in front of the courthouse @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:18 a.m.

It appears they are polling all of the #LindsayClancy jurors at sidebar. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:12 a.m.

Judge Sullivan issued a reminder to everyone about statutes governing conduct during this trial. Yesterday a woman was arrested for witness or juror intimidation at the courthouse @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:08 a.m.

Good morning. I am in Plymouth County Superior Court as we begin day 5 of deliberation for #LindsayClancy murder trial. @boston25 we are seated in courtroom now, waiting for judge and jury. — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Judge issues stern warning

Before jurors entered the courtroom on Wednesday, Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan addressed those inside and outside the courthouse.

“I just want to remind everybody here...and elsewhere...that there’s been an order issued in regard to the conducting of this case as well as statutes in this Commonwealth which relate to jurors, witnesses, attorneys and others in regard to this proceeding,” Sullivan said. “Everybody should be well aware that that order and that statute is being enforced and will be enforced.”

Sullivan didn’t elaborate on the comments.

The warning came a day after Massachusetts State Police arrested 56-year-old Dawn Light of Sutton outside the courthouse on a charge of intimidating a witness, juror, or person furnishing information in connection with criminal proceedings.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington told Boston 25 News Reporter Bob Ward that jurors were questioned about the incident and that there were no issues with the panel.

According to Reddington, attorneys were called to a sidebar before jurors were brought into the courtroom and then sent back to continue deliberating without incident.

Jury reports a deadlock

A significant development came Tuesday morning when jurors sent a note to Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan stating, “After many hours of deliberation we are unable to come to a unanimous decision.”

Rather than declaring a mistrial or taking additional action, Sullivan instructed the jurors to continue their work.

The judge acknowledged the case’s complexity, which featured testimony from more than 80 witnesses and included more than 300 exhibits entered into evidence over the course of the trial.

“I know this was a long trial,” Sullivan said. “But because of that, I’m going to ask you to go back out and continue your deliberations at this time, keeping in mind all of the instructions I gave you.”

Despite the jury’s indication that it was struggling to reach a consensus, deliberations continued throughout the day Tuesday. By the time jurors were dismissed shortly after 3:30 p.m., no verdict had been reached.

Jury weighs five possible verdicts

Jurors are considering five possible outcomes in the case:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

Manslaughter

Not guilty

Not criminally responsible by reason of mental illness

Lindsay Clancy verdict options

The case

Clancy, a Duxbury mother, is charged with three counts of murder in connection with the January 2023 deaths of her children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy.

Prosecutors contend Clancy knowingly killed her children as part of a failed suicide attempt and should be held criminally responsible for her actions.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington, however, argues that Clancy was suffering from severe, untreated postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings. Reddington told jurors that Clancy was experiencing psychotic symptoms and was compelled by voices she could not control.

Reddington speaks out

On Tuesday afternoon, Reddington also criticized Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz for pursuing first-degree murder charges in the case.

“You should ask Mr. Cruz why he did not reduce the charges to second degree so the matter could be waived by a jury and tried by a judge,” Reddington said. “You should ask Mr. Cruz why we are trying a case on triple homicide first degree. Not me.”

The jury questions

So far during deliberations, jurors have sent only two communications to the court: a question concerning a knife and pill bottles referenced during the trial, and Tuesday’s note informing the judge they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

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