Man held without bail after woman found dead in Framingham

A man is being held without bail in connection with a woman found dead at her home in Framingham on Thursday. Framingham police said the suspect, 43-year-old Flavio Dias, called 911 stating he killed the victim by mistake and strangled her.

Dias is being charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily harm. He’s also facing one count of possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card.

The family of the victim, identified as 33-year-old Brianna Connolly, could be seen getting emotional as they heard the details of the case in the courtroom.

Middlesex County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Brandt said Dias called 911 just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

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“He states very clearly, ‘Can I have police? A homicide just happened here right now,’” Brandt stated.

Brandt said Dias was speaking in Portuguese.

“He then states, ‘I ended up killing a woman by mistake.’ He says, ‘I went crazy and suffocated her later on, says that he strangled her,’ Brandt stated.

Brandt claimed Dias then stated on the 911 call that he was at the victim’s home on Waverly Street in Framingham, and they were doing drugs. He said Dias stated they got into an argument because he wanted to have sex, but she did not.

Brandt added that Dias said he then fell asleep, and when he woke up, he saw the victim wasn’t breathing, which was when he called the police.

Brandt said Dias waited outside for the police to get there.

“The police then make observations, and the observations that the police make at that point are entirely consistent with the account and description that the defendant has given,” Brandt said.

Brandt said Connolly was pronounced dead at the scene.

“They observed that she’s got blood marks on her forehead and also on the back of her head… they also observe a small cord or fabric-y cord around her neck,” Brandt said.

Brandt said the autopsy is happening on Friday to determine if the results are consistent with Dias’s and the officers’ accounts of what happened, at which point he said he expects the current charges to be upgraded.

Dias is being held without bail until his next hearing, scheduled for next Friday, Sept. 4.

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