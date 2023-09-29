When you look good, you feel good: North Reading business owner’s mission to make clients confident

NORTH READING, Mass. — For a lot of us, we feel confident when we look good. A North Reading business owner has made it her mission to help others feel that confidence, even at times when she was struggling. As the local aesthetician has grown her business over the past decade, she has also made it a point to give back to her community.

“This treatment will lift and tighten and tone the skin,” explained Sharon McEntee, owner of Embody MedSpa in North Reading.

Sharon McEntee has been in the skincare industry for 27 years. She first started out her career working for a prominent dermatology practice.

“In 2012, I was super happy where I was,” said McEntee. “I had just had my second baby. I loved my job, loved all my clients, and out of nowhere lost my job. I came to a crossroads where I had to make a decision, what do I want to do?”

Sharon says she always wanted to own her own practice — but also knew it was a big risk when she opened Embody MedSpa in North Reading.

“I had no income coming in at all,” said McEntee. “I burned through all my savings opening up this business. And so it was very stressful on my family life. Honestly, there were times where I would just be like, ‘I can’t do this.’”

Sharon pushed forward surrounding herself with great mentors.

“I’m proud of myself for being able to step out of my comfort zone and do this and make it work,” said McEntee.

Sharon has had her business for ten years now, and she most recently expanded her office in North Reading. She’s also expanding her outreach into the community, making it her mission to help people feel more confident.

“I firmly believe that look good, feel good, and then that translates into other areas of your life,” said McEntee. “When you’re more confident, you do better in all areas of life, academically, professionally. And so that is our whole philosophy.”

With her own business, Sharon says she’s able to provide the services she wants and give back to the community in many ways — whether it’s sponsoring events or donating to charities.

“I do feel that the energy you put out there comes back,” said McEntee.

Each year, she also makes it a point to cover the costs of a client who needs that extra boost of confidence. Recently — she helped a woman in recovery who had scarring on her face.

“She was so upset with what her skin looked like and she was really trying to put her life together,” said McEntee. “And she’s the type of person who would never ask for it. And when I offered to do a series of treatments for her to make her skin look better, she started crying and couldn’t understand why I would do that, and almost that she didn’t feel worth it.”

During skincare awareness month, Sharon’s mission is to make her clients look and feel their best — and help young entrepreneurs achieve the success she’s experienced.

“I try to be there for them because of all the people that were there for me,” said McEntee.

