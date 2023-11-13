Two people injured in crash involving MBTA bus

MALDEN, Mass. — Two people were injured in a crash involving an MBTA bus in Malden on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of Highland Avenue and Wentworth Street around 2 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident found that three cars and an MBTA bus were involved in a collision, according to Transit Police.

Two people sustained injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

