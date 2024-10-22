Truckload of supplies delivered to Hurricane Helene victims by Teamsters, Billerica community

BILLERICA, Mass. — The Billerica community rallied together on Tuesday to make a difference in the lives of Hurricane Helene victims.

Teamsters Local 25 in partnership with Billerica town officials, State Representative Marc Lombardo, and Police Chief Roy Frost, provided valuable supplies set to be delivered to hurricane-ravaged areas in western North Carolina.

Volunteers filled up a tractor-trailer with donated generators, water, fence repair materials, chainsaws, garden loppers, work gloves, hornet spray, water waders, horse-quality hay, buckets, and more.

Teamsters Local 25 will deliver the supplies over 700 miles away to the Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief Drop Site & Distribution Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Truck load of supplies delivered to Hurricane Helene victims by Teamsters, Billerica community (Teamsters Local 25)

