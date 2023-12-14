Suspects accused of stealing snake from Westford pet store sought by police

WESTFORD, Mass. — Authorities are searching for three suspects who allegedly stole a snake from a pet store Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to the Petco on Cornerstone Square around noon for a report of a theft in progress found that a Colombian Red Tailed Boa was snatched from its habitat display, according to Westford Police.

Investigators say a male suspect removed the snake while two female suspects distracted the Petco employees.

Police are looking to identify the three parties involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Lincoln at 978-399-2345.

Native to South America, the red-tailed boa is a common household pet and can grow to be up to 9 feet in length.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

