Holbrook town employees charged with felony assault of homeless person

HOLBROOK, Mass. — Two Holbrook town employees were recently arraigned on felony charges and are accused of assaulting a homeless person who was experiencing mental health challenges, according to the Holbrook police chief.

Police did not provide specific details regarding the alleged assault, including the names of the suspected town employees, but said the two town employees were arraigned on felony criminal charges.

“Every member of our community deserves to be treated with dignity, respect, and compassion, regardless of their housing status or mental health challenges,” Holbrook police chief David Del Papa said in a statement.

Chief Del Papa also commended the officers who responded to the incident, noting their “professionalism and compassion“.

“The Holbrook Police Department is committed to conducting fair, objective, and professional investigations and to ensuring that all members of our community are afforded equal protection under the law,” Del Papa continued.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office for more info.

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