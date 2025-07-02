Suspected lightning strike on home in Burlington sends two people to the hospital, officials say

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Two people were injured after a home was allegedly hit by lightning during Tuesday’s storms.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, they received a call about a possible lightning strike at 25 Cutting Lane just before 8:15 p.m.

Responding crews saw smoke coming from the left side of the house and the garage.

A man sustained burns to his hands and a woman was evaluated for smoke inhalation, according to officials. Both were transported to an area hospital.

Investigators say based on preliminary evidence that a control pad for the irrigation system, located inside the garage, may have been hit by lightning.

Framing around a window was burnt and the garage sustained some wire damage, according to authorities.

Power to the home has since been turned off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

