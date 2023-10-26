Several items stolen from two separate autism centers in two Mass. towns, police say

BEDFORD, Mass. — Police are investigating break-ins at both the Bedford and Needham locations of Bierman Autism Centers in which valuable electronics were stolen less than two weeks apart.

The first burglary occurred at the Needham facility around 9:20 p.m., on Oct. 15, police said. Another office in the building was also burglarized.

Then, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, the Bierman Autism Center in Bedford was hit. Staff arrived Wednesday morning and found their work computers missing before checking security cameras to find someone breaking in, Chrissy Barosky, Chief Clinical Officer for Bierman Autism Centers, told Boston 25 News. It is unclear how they got into the building.

“It was our team members’ computers. Luckily, we have backups; they’re able to get through their day,” Barosky said. “It does impact their ability to effectively work with everyone throughout the day. It’s a bit of a disruption to not have what you need.”

Bierman Autism Centers provides a variety of services and therapies for kids with autism.

Among the stolen items was a device a child uses to communicate. While staff quickly ran out and bought a new device, the crimes are upsetting to those like Barosky who have been working hard to make sure important therapy sessions are not interrupted.

“We’re all really passionate about what we do here,” an emotional Barosky said. “We love the kids we work with. We love the thing that we do. So, it is unfortunate when anyone disrupts that.”

Jill Fennelly, mother to four-year-old Aleister, a student at Bierman in Bedford, said she is disgusted anyone would target her son’s school.

“I was shocked. I was in utter disbelief, really,” Fennelly said. “Anybody that would break into a school for special needs children and take their things, it’s just – it’s just unnerving.”

Police could not confirm whether the break-ins in each town are related. They are not yet releasing any surveillance pictures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

