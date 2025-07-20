Police searching for suspect accused of breaking into, stealing from Cambridge residence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of a break-in around the Fourth of July weekend.

Cambridge Police say the suspect pictured was involved in a breaking and entering an a subsequent larceny from the North Cambridge area on July 3 and July 4.

A specific location was not provided by police nor were details of the alleged incident.

Anyone who thinks they can identify this person is asked to contact Cambridge Police at 617-349-3370.

