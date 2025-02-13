Marlborough man with more than 500 videos of child porn on his cell phone facing charges, police say

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — A Marlborough man was arrested Tuesday, accused of owning hundreds of videos and images depicting child porn.

37-year-old Michael L. Ryan was charged with possession of child pornography.

In January 2025, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted Marlborough detectives that images and videos depicting juveniles in a lewd state were being uploaded to Google via a Marlborough residence.

Police filed subpoenas through the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, identifying Ryan as a suspect.

On February 6, authorities say they spoke with Ryan outside his home, seizing his cell phone, which contained over 500 videos and pictures of young children performing sex acts.

After applying for an arrest warrant, detectives took him into custody on February 12,

“Protecting children has always been one of our top priorities, and people who engage in this type of behavior will be dealt with accordingly,” Marlborough Police wrote in a social media post.

