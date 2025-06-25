Framingham beach closed for swimming over E. coli concerns

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Amid a New England heatwave, city officials announced Tuesday they’re closing a popular swim spot over bacteria concerns.

The City of Framingham closed Lake Waushakum Beach for swimming after water quality tests indicated elevated levels of E. coli.

Symptoms from ingesting contaminated water may include diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting.

The city’s two other beaches, Saxonville Beach and Learned Pond Beach, will remain open, as they both passed recent quality tests, according to authorities.

Officials will conduct additional water quality testing at Lake Waushakum Beach on Wednesday to assess whether E. coli levels have subsided to a safe level.

The city says it will also have its 3 cooling stations open on Wednesday as the heat wave continues.

“The City is committed to ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors,” a Framingham spokesperson wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

