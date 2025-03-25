Everett City Council votes to audit 9 years worth of payments made to mayor

EVERETT, Mass. — The city council voted to audit the mayor Monday night after concerns he was using taxpayer funds to pay for his own legal issues.

In late February, the Inspector General’s Office reportedly found that Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria pocketed $220,000 in longevity bonuses when he was only entitled to $40,000.

The Everett City Council wants to make sure DeMaria is using his own money to challenge the report and not the city’s. All payments made to him since 2016 will be reviewed.

The audit comes just two weeks after the city council passed a “no confidence” vote against their longtime mayor.

DeMaria has maintained his innocence despite the OIG report and previously said through his lawyer that he will not return that money until he gets “due process” and an opportunity to challenge the findings.

“I have worked too hard and too long as a public servant in the City of Everett to stand by while the Inspector General attacks my integrity and the integrity of the members of my Administration,” DeMaria said in a previous statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

