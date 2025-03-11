‘No confidence’ vote passed against longtime Everett mayor after OIG finds $180K in improper bonuses

EVERETT, Mass. — The Everett City Council blasted longtime Mayor Carlo DeMaria through a ‘no confidence’ vote following accusations that he pocketed $180,000 in improper bonuses and tried to hide it.

The unanimous vote happened on Monday night and will become official at the next city council meeting later this month. The resolution states that DeMaria, who has served as Everett’s mayor for 17 years, may have violated state ethics laws.

The Office of Inspector General received a hotline tip about DeMaria’s bonuses in 2022.

According to the independent state organization, DeMaria should have only been paid $40,000 in longevity payments between 2016 and 2021.

He allegedly received a total of $220,000.

“It just pisses me off!” said Ward 6 Everett City Councilor Peter Pietrantonio.

The vote came after Ward 3 Everett City Councilor Anthony DiPierro, the son of the mayor’s cousin, recused himself.

“Unfortunately, in this case, we’ll probably spend close to over a million dollars in a fight over $180,000,” said Ward 5 Everett City Councilor Robert Van Campen.

The Everett City Council is demanding Mayor DeMaria repay $180,000 in alleged overpaid bonuses he reportedly received over five years.

Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro has also pointed the finger at DeMaria’s chief financial officer for allegedly burying the payments in the budget to keep city councilors from noticing.

Mayor DeMaria, who was not present at Monday’s meeting, previously said through his lawyer that he will not return that money until he gets “due process” and an opportunity to challenge the findings.

“On [March 4], the City Council referred multiple resolutions to my administration. I am in receipt of those resolutions and will be working with members of Everett’s city government to present recommendations that address the resolutions in a manner that prioritizes the best interest of the City of Everett,” said a statement from Mayor DeMaria.

My response to the City Council resolution of no confidence. Posted by Mayor Carlo DeMaria on Monday, March 10, 2025

Everett’s Chief of Staff Erin Deveney was also questioned by city council members on Monday night about their request for the state auditor to take a closer look at some city departments.

That would require the approval of Mayor DeMaria.

“To be perfectly clear, DeMaria has not taken a position on whether to support or not support this request,” said Deveney.

The council said the mayor should step down because of the public trust that has been broken.

“Who is paying the guy in the corner office’s legal fees? I hope it’s not me, the taxpayer,” said resident Peggy Serino.

A vote to use the $150,000 to proceed with an independent audit of city spending dating back to 2016 was also passed by the council.

Despite the votes, DeMaria vowed to continue working for the people of Everett.

“Even if I have to do it on my own, I will continue fighting alongside you to make our city a better place to live, work, and raise a family,” DeMaria said in a statement.

