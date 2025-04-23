DOJ: Bedford VA medical center physician arrested for possessing more than 100 files of child porn

BEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities arrested a physician Wednesday morning accused of possessing more than 100 files of child sex abuse material.

70-year-old Sven Knudsen Ljaamo, who is a physician at the Bedford Veterans Affairs Medical Center, is charged with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Investigators say on January 23, 2025, Billerica Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 108 files of suspected child pornography had allegedly been uploaded to Ljaamo’s Google account.

Charging documents allege Ljaamo admitted to viewing, downloading, and saving pornographic material involving female minors.

The Department of Justice says tens of thousands of pornographic files were found on his devices, including a cell phone he keeps at his office at the VA Medical Center.

Ljaamo was ordered detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for April 29.

The charges of receipt and possession of child pornography each provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Bedford Veterans Affairs Medical Center for comment.

