Daytime shooting in Cambridge under investigation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police are investigating after several spent bullet casings were found near a Cambridge church on Monday afternoon.

A patrol officer responding to an unrelated call for service on School Street around 2:15 p.m. heard multiple gunshots coming from the direction of Bishop Allen Drive, according to authorities.

The officer called for backup and allegedly saw several suspects fleeing the area after trying to intervene.

Police say there were no reports of any injuries but they found ballistic evidence at the intersection, suggesting a shooting had occurred.

Investigators are currently processing the crime scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area. A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

The shooting occurred near the St. Paul A.M.E. Church, although no services were in session, according to their website.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Cambridge Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

