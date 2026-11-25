NEW YORK (AP) - The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed as powerful winds are expected to bear down on New York during the annual event, NBC said Wednesday.

In a statement, NBC said the parade would now be held on Saturday, citing conversations with the city and concerns over the safety of participants and spectators.

“Due to the extreme weather conditions, the city of New York, Macy’s and NBC have decided, in the interest of safety for both the participants and spectators, to move the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday,” the statement said.

NBC, which airs the parade, will instead broadcast a rerun of the 2025 edition Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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