Billerica home crushed by fallen tree

BILLERICA, Mass. — A Billerica home was deemed uninhabitable after a large tree fell on top of it amid high winds on Monday.

According to fire officials, the a large, uprooted tree toppled onto the roof of 35 Sprague Street, causing significant damage.

No one was home at the time the tree fell and no additional injuries were reported.

Authorities say the tree also brought down powerlines, sparking fire concerns. Crews killed power to the house while assessing the damage.

The homeowners are working to make arrangements to deal with the damage, according to officials.

