2 pedestrians struck, injured by MBTA van in Cambridge parking lot, officials say

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The driver of an MBTA van will “likely” be cited after striking two pedestrians on Thursday morning, according to officials.

A Transit Police spokesperson said around 7 a.m., officers responding to a report of an MBTA RIDE vehicle who may have struck two pedestrians found a 2017 Ford Van-MBTA RIDE had “a low speed contact with two pedestrians as he was pulling out of a parking lot.”

The two victims sustained minor injuries, according to authorities, and were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Transit Police say although the investigation is not complete, the driver of the vehicle will most likely be cited.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

