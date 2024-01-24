18 people facing charges for allegedly defacing Raytheon sign during protest in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Authorities say they’ve summoned more than a dozen people to court for charges in connection to a protest last week.

On January 17, officers responding to a protest outside of Raytheon Technologies on Apple Hill Drive at North Street around 7 a.m. found a large group of protesters blocking traffic and preventing both employees and vendors alike from entering the facility, according to Tewksbury Police.

The protesters were reportedly speaking out against the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

They allegedly threw red paint over a Raytheon sign at the entrance and officials say their actions impeded traffic and school buses.

The situation was de-escalated and the protesters left the area on their own.

According to police, 18 of the protesters have been identified and will receive a summons for charges of defacing or damaging property and disorderly conduct.

Their names are not being released at this time.

“We respect everyone’s right to peacefully protest in a public place, but in this instance, several laws were broken, and we will hold those who violate the law accountable,” said Chief Ryan Columbus.

All 18 suspects will be scheduled to appear in Lowell District Court at a later date.

