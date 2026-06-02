Scooper Bowl returns to Boston this week in new location

BOSTON — Summer is right around the corner, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with the 43rd annual Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl.

The beloved ice cream festival has raised more than $8.2 million to support cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

This year’s Scooper Bowl begins Tuesday, June 2, and runs through Thursday, June 4, from noon to 8 p.m. at a new location: 88 Seaport Blvd in the Seaport.

Fan favorites including Ben & Jerry’s, Bliss Dairy, Brigham’s, Edy’s, Friendly’s, Häagen-Dazs, Holy Cow Ice Cream, Hood Ice Cream, JonnyPops, Lactaid, Melona, Philadelphia Water Ice and Salt & Straw will serve up their signature flavors.

Attendees can sample a wide variety of frozen treats while supporting Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s mission to advance cancer research and patient care.

New this year, guests 21 and older can purchase a Scoop & Sip pass on-site from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 4. The pass includes two drink tickets redeemable for beer and wine from local vendors. Scoop & Sip passes will not be sold in advance, and a valid ID is required at the time of purchase. Passes cost $40.

General admission tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12. Children 2 and younger are admitted free.

The event will also feature a sensory-friendly hour on Wednesday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to noon, offering a quieter, less crowded experience for guests who may benefit from a more relaxed environment.

To purchase tickets, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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