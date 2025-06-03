17-year-old charged with assault to murder following shooting in Waltham, police say

WALTHAM, Mass. — A teen is facing serious charges following a shooting in Waltham on Monday.

A 17-year-old male was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and other firearm-related offenses, according to police.

Authorities say they received a report of a male shooting a gun in the area of Moody Street and Railroad Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.

Responding officers found two males at the scene, one of which being the 17-year-old.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Investigator determined both males were known to each other and the isolated shooting was not a random act.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody without incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. Massachusetts State Police and MBTA Transit Police assisted Waltham officers at the scene due to the close proximity of the Charles River and railroad tracks.

