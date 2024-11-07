Middleboro woman who allegedly kept pets in unhealthy conditions arraigned on animal cruelty charges

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — The woman who allegedly kept seventeen dogs, six malnourished horses and other pets in a state of neglect in a Middleboro home was arranged on over two dozen counts of animal cruelty Thursday.

Kimberly Ann Savino, 43, pleaded not guilty to 26 counts of animal cruelty in Wareham District Court.

Officers executing an administrative warrant at her Precinct Street home on October 18 located 17 dogs, two cats, a turtle, and a guinea pig needing medical care inside. One unresponsive dog was immediately rushed for medical treatment.

The dogs found inside the home’s basements were confined to cages, had no access to food or water and were covered in feces and urine, according to town officials.

The horses were also significantly underweight and being fed with “very poor quality” hay. Jillian, a neighbor, told Boston 25 the six horses were so hungry, that they ate part of the stable.

She shared video of the horses and their makeshift stable. She said there are horseshoe imprints on this horse, evidence, Jillian says that boredom and hunger caused the horses to fight each other.

“They were eating through the boards that were keeping them separated, now they are all together,” Jillian described. “So they are beating up on each other, and they just can’t relax.”

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office says officers had pre-existing concerns regarding Savino because she was previously charged with animal cruelty in Michigan in 2014 and was ordered to pay about $40,000 in fines.

Despite being advised by MSPCA officers how to improve the health of her horses, the DA’s office says Savino continued to insufficiently feed and care for them.

“Between June 28 and October 16, Savino canceled and rescheduled at least nine appointments to have the horses weighed and assessed,” the DA’s office said.

The remains of several dogs were also found in a freeze and “plastic casket boxes” inside Savino’s garage.

The home was condemned because the Middleboro Health Department determined that it was a health hazard. The Middleboro Fire Department also said the building was a fire hazard.

Nine of the dogs are still with the Middleboro Animal Shelter. Eight of the dogs remain in the MSPCA’s care.

Savino surrendered the animals on Thursday.

Savino was released on $5,000 cash bail and ordered to stay away from animals.

