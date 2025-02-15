Middleboro veteran awarded $5,000 after entering the Help on the Homefront campaign

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A Middleboro veteran was awarded $5,000 after entering the Help on the Homefront campaign.

John Kenney a local hero, was selected as the winner for Massachusetts after submitting his story during a month-long campaign open to veterans across the state.

The Help on the Homefront initiative presented by InHouse invited veterans to share their personal stories of service, and those chosen would receive financial assistance to ease the burden of essential home expenses.

InHouse’s Help on the Homefront campaign was not exclusive to Massachusetts. It was conducted in other states such as Delaware, Illinois, and Maryland, where veterans were also given the chance to share their stories and apply for support.

Kenney was presented his winning check at the Panacea Wellness in Middleboro by InHouse representative, COO of MariMed, and himself a veteran, Tim Shaw.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group