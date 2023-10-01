Middleboro Police Department mourns loss of 48-year-old lieutenant, decorated combat veteran

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — The Middleboro Police Department is mourning the loss of Lt. Angelo AJ Lapanna III, a longtime police officer and a decorated Army combat veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Lapanna, 48, a married father of three, has died after being diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic head and neck cancer in April 2021, Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a statement on Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lieutenant Angelo AJ Lapanna III,” said Perkins. “Lieutenant Lapanna dedicated more than 22 years to the department, serving and protecting the Middleborough community, We thank him and his family for his dedication and sacrifice.”

Lapanna joined the Middleborough Police Department in July 2001 as a patrol officer. In 2019, he was promoted to sergeant and served in that position until his subsequent promotion to lieutenant in August.

Middleboro Police Lt. Angelo AJ Lapanna III (Middleborough Police)

Lapanna also served for 23 years in the Army National Guard, with 10 years in the Military Police, and 13 years in the Army Special Forces (Green Berets).

He served two combat tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq, for which he was awarded a Bronze Star Medal.

Lapanna is survived by his wife, Traci, and their three children.

Details about a memorial service will be released as they become available, Perkins said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

