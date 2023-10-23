Middleboro man hospitalized after his home is destroyed in early-morning fire

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — One man is in the hospital after his home was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning.

According to Middleboro Fire Chief Owen Thompson, firefighters were called to the house on Deerfield Path just after 3 a.m.

Thompson said the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

According to Thompson, an adult man lives alone in the house.

He was able to get out of the home on his own, but he was later taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Raynham, Plympton, and Bridgewater fire departments assisted Middleboro firefighters at the scene.

There are no fire hydrants close to the house, so Thompson said crews had to utilize tanker trucks and hoses to get water down to the home.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

