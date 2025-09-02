Middleboro house fire that claimed life of 90-year-old woman likely caused by smoking materials

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — The raging house fire that claimed the life of a 90-year-old Middleboro woman on Monday likely began from smoking materials, the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s office said Tuesday.

First responders arrived at the house fire at 72 Everett Street around 2:51 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews were greeted with heavy fire conditions in a two-story, multi-family home, with flames showing from multiple windows on the first floor.

Firefighters made entry to the home and found a woman who had not been able to escape from the house.

90-year-old Anne Tichelaar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe the fire began in the first-floor living room; sparked by smoking materials.

There were also no working fire alarms inside the home.

“Working smoke alarms are your first line of defense in an emergency,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Please take a few minutes today to be sure you have them on every level of your home. Check the manufacturing date printed on the back of the device and replace it if it’s more than 10 years old. And test your alarms each month to be sure you and your loved ones are protected.”

No one else was injured in the home and three other occupants were able to exit the building before firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire was knocked down within 30 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

