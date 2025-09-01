91-year-old woman dead following two-alarm fire at home in Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A 91-year-old woman is dead after a two-alarm fire at home in Middleboro early Monday morning.

According to Middleboro Fire, around 2:51 a.m., officers responded to reports of a house fire at 72 Everett St.

Upon arrival, crews were greeted with heavy fire conditions in a two-story, multi-family home, with flames showing from multiple windows on the first floor.

Firefighters made entry to the home and found a woman who had not been able to escape from the house.

The 91-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the home and three other occupants were able to exit the building before firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire was knocked down within 30 minutes.

Raynham, Bridgewater, Lakeville, and Carver Fire Departments provided mutual aid at the scene.

The Wareham Fire Department provided station coverage.

“This was a tragic situation. Unfortunately, this was the third fatal fire within two years in the Town of Middleborough,” said Chief Thompson. “However, our firefighters responded professionally. They did an excellent job attacking the fire and aggressively extinguishing the flames, especially considering the amount of fire they encountered as they first arrived. On behalf of the Middleborough Fire Department, I offer my sincerest condolences to the victim’s family.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group