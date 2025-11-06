Michael Proctor’s Phone Data Could Impact 19 Murder Cases

DEDHAM, Mass. — The fallout from the phone records of former Massachusetts State Police Detective Michael Proctor could be larger than initially estimated, potentially impacting up to 19 murder cases, according to a recent court filing.

The 19 defendants are charged with murder or in connection to a murder in Norfolk County, with many still awaiting trial.

The oldest case is from 2017. Cornel Bell was arrested for a deadly stabbing in Weymouth that year. He was tried, convicted, and sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2022.

State Police fired Proctor in March, citing in part his seemingly biased and vindictive text messages revealed in Karen Read’s first trial for the death of John O’Keefe.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is legally required to disclose any evidence that suggests Proctor showed bias or maligned other defendants.

“It sounds like the prosecutors are trying to do their duty, which is absolutely what they should do. If there’s any chance this is exculpatory, if there’s any chance these defendants are entitled to this information, let these lawyers know, let these defendants know, turn it over and let the chips fall as they may,” said Peter Tragos, an attorney and legal analyst whose YouTube channel is @Lawyeryouknow.

The court filing indicates that the Norfolk DA’s office has completed a search of the Proctor phone data received from the federal investigation of the Read case and has already turned over everything it is legally required to disclose to the court.

All the phone data currently remains under a protective order. Therefore, the potential impact of the information—or lack thereof—on the 19 cases is not yet known.

However, a previous filing highlighted the sensitive nature of the material contained on Proctor’s personal cell phone, including intimate images of body parts.

This disclosure came just days after Proctor dropped his appeal to regain his job with the Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

