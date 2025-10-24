Judge asked to shield ‘highly sensitive’ data from Michael Proctor’s phone

DEDHAM, Mass. — A new court filing reveals that the personal cell phone of former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor contains thousands of sensitive items, including intimate images.

This comes days after Proctor dropped his appeal to regain his job with the Massachusetts State Police, citing new disclosures shared with him.

Proctor was fired in March for conduct that was revealed in Karen Read’s first trial.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office (NDAO) filed a Motion for Protective Order in Superior Court on Friday, asking a judge to strictly limit the dissemination of text chats, audio files, pictures, and video obtained from an extraction of Proctor’s personal phone.

According to the motion, the data being reviewed as part of discovery in cases Proctor investigated, including the Myles King case, spans many years. The NDAO is concerned about the highly sensitive nature of the information, including images of intimate body parts of people not participating in the text chain, screenshots of Facebook posts, full phone numbers, and/or personal email addresses of the people Proctor communicated with, and the name of a sexual assault victim.

A judge had previously ordered prosecutors to share any data from the phone that contains materials favorable to the defendants in several criminal cases Proctor investigated.

The NDAO says it will allow a judge to privately determine what items are relevant to other criminal cases before sharing them with defense attorneys.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

