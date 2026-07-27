Sunday was the final day of this year’s Wally Seaver High School Invitational at Mass Premier Courts in Foxborough. The tournament was created in 2012 by Paul Seaver, the current Wellesley Boys’ Varsity Basketball Coach. Seaver founded the tournament as a Father’s Day gift to his dad.

“I grew up as a basketball guy because of him. I’m his father’s son,” Seaver said. “I’m nearing the point I’ve spent half my life without my father, without my best friend, my biggest role model and just keeping his name alive and his legacy alive is my biggest goal.”

Wally Seaver was a beloved basketball coach in Franklin, Milford and Wellesley. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2011 and passed away from the disease in 2013.

Paul Wanted to make sure his dad’s legacy lived on. The tournament started as a fundraiser for ALS research. It began with just 16 teams. About 150 teams from all over New England signed up for it this summer.

“We just wanted to keep it going make a little bit of impact especially after my dad died. Make a donation in his memory. Do whatever we can do and now it’s just grown tremendously. Just to see how far it stretches is truly amazing. I just think it’s cool.”

Coaches from other cities around the region agree.

‘We need a cure for ALS’: Mass. basketball coach honors late father with inspiring tournament

“We try and teach our kids that basketball is bigger than just the game itself,” Quincy Boys Varsity Coach Matthew Ramponi said. “Something we teach our kids all the time now what ALS is making them aware of it. He’s touching all these areas and it’s bringing more awareness for the kids. It’s awesome to see.”

Teams have come from as far as New York and even Florida to play in this tournament. It’s become tradition for some schools who sign up year after year.

“Anytime I can get my guys to think outside of themselves and do something for a bigger purpose, we do it. That’s why we come up and play every year,” Stonington Connecticut Boys’ Varsity Coach Jay Wosencraft said. “It’s the game of basketball but giving back to people in need and giving back to a cause is more important than anything we are going to do. That’s the message we give to our guys.”

Seaver really appreciates all the coaches willing to get their teams involved to help support his family’s mission.

“We need a cure for ALS and all I want to do is see it in my lifetime. Do my little part to help,” Seaver said.

‘We need a cure for ALS’: Mass. basketball coach honors late father with inspiring tournament

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