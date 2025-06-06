Miami fugitive ordered deported from US arrested in Mass. after crashing through cemetery headstones

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A fugitive from Miami who was ordered deported from the United States was arrested Friday after crashing through cemetery headstones in Plymouth, police said.

The fugitive, who was not identified, was later found hiding is some bushes in Vine Hills Cemetery and taken into ICE custody, Plymouth Police said in a statement on Friday.

At approximately 9 a.m. Friday, Plymouth Police were notified by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that federal agents were trying to speak with a wanted fugitive believed to be living at a home on Chapel Hill Drive in Plymouth.

The fugitive had previously fled Miami after a judge ordered his deportation in connection with an incident there, police said. Details about that incident were not immediately available Friday.

When ICE agents went to the home in Plymouth, the fugitive drove away from agents in a vehicle headed towards the area of Vine Hills Cemetery.

“ICE promptly informed the Plymouth Police Department that they did not pursue the vehicle, and it was last seen heading towards the Vine Hills Cemetery,” police said.

About 20 minutes later, the suspect’s vehicle was located by ICE agents inside Vine Hills Cemetery, having crashed through multiple headstones, police said. Nobody was inside the vehicle.

Roughly 30 minutes later, ICE agents reported to local police that they found the fugitive hiding in bushes within the cemetery.

Plymouth Police responded to the scene to investigate.

The driver may face charges in the crash, which resulted in property damage, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group