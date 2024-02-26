MIAA playoff brackets for 2024 high school hockey, basketball tournaments

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has released its playoff brackets for the 2024 statewide high school basketball and hockey tournaments.

In the basketball brackets, a total of 217 teams across Divisions 1-5 for boys and 211 teams across Divisions 1-5 for girls will compete for a spot in the state championship game, which will be played at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

In the hockey brackets, a total of 138 teams across Divisions 1-4 for boys and 64 more teams across Divisions 1 and 2 for girls, will compete for a spot in the state championship game, which will be played at the TD Garden.

Hockey and basketball playoff games kick off this week, with the No. 1 overall seed in each bracket earning first-round byes.

Did your town qualify for the playoffs? See the state playoff brackets below. (Click the icon on the bottom left of each bracket to enlarge.)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS BASKETBALL -- DIVISION 1: North High No. 1 overall seed

BOYS BASKETBALL -- DIVISION 2: Malden Catholic No.1 overall seed

BOYS BASKETBALL -- DIVISION 3: Charlestown No.1 overall seed

BOYS BASKETBALL -- DIVISION 4: Wareham No. 1 overall seed

BOYS BASKETBALL -- DIVISION 5: Hoosac Valley No.1 overall seed

GIRLS BASKETBALL -- DIVISION 1: Bishop Feehan No. 1 overall seed

GIRLS BASKETBALL -- DIVISION 2: Medfield No. 1 overall seed

GIRLS BASKETBALL -- DIVISION 3: Foxborough No. 1 overall seed

GIRLS BASKETBALL -- DIVISION 4: Cathedral No.1 overall seed

GIRLS BASKETBALL -- DIVISION 5: Hoosac Valley No. overall seed

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

BOYS HOCKEY-- DIVISION 1: St. John’s Prep No. 1 overall seed

BOYS HOCKEY-- DIVISION 2: Tewksbury Memorial No. 1 overall seed

BOYS HOCKEY-- DIVISION 3: Nauset Regional No. 1 overall seed

BOYS HOCKEY-- DIVISION 4: Winthrop No. 1 overall seed

GIRLS HOCKEY-- DIVISION 1: Notre Dame (Hingham) No. 1 overall seed

GIRLS HOCKEY-- DIVISION 2: Duxbury No. 1 overall seed

