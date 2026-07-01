Workers for Merrimack Valley Transit Bus Service on strike

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A strike by workers at Merrimack Valley Transit (MeVa) is disrupting bus service across the region.

On Wednesday, after drivers and maintenance workers walked off the job when their contract expired at midnight.

Employees began picketing early this morning outside a MeVa bus facility in Haverhill after rejecting the company’s latest contract offer earlier this week.

The labor dispute is expected to significantly impact riders in the approximately 10 communities served by MeVa.

In a post on its social media pages, the transit agency warned that the driver strike would likely result in all bus service being canceled for the day.

Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña is urging residents to prepare for service disruptions and says the city is closely monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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