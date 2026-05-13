Merrimack man arrested for hit-and-run that seriously injured person

A Merrimack man has been taken into custody in connection with a hit-and-run crash in New Hampshire.
Joshua Corbett,36, was taken into custody by local and federal law enforcement around 12:30 p.m. on Fremont Street on Tuesday, Manchester police said.
Police say Corbett was wanted after a hit-and-run crash in Nashua that seriously injured another person.
Officials first attempted to take Corbett into custody on Monday but he fled after noticing the officers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group