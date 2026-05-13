Merrimack man arrested for hit-and-run that seriously injured person

A Merrimack man has been taken into custody in connection with a hit-and-run crash in New Hampshire.

Joshua Corbett,36, was taken into custody by local and federal law enforcement around 12:30 p.m. on Fremont Street on Tuesday, Manchester police said.

Police say Corbett was wanted after a hit-and-run crash in Nashua that seriously injured another person.

Officials first attempted to take Corbett into custody on Monday but he fled after noticing the officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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