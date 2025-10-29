Member of Mass. Gov. Healey’s staff fired following drug trafficking arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A member of Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s staff is off the job after he was arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation linked to a state office building, officials announced Wednesday.

Lamar Cook, 45, of Springfield, who had served as the deputy director of Healey’s western Massachusetts office, was arrested Tuesday on charges of trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition during a traffic stop in Springfield, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni and a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

“The governor’s office has been made aware of the arrest of an employee, Lamar Cook. The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust. Mr. Cook has been terminated from his position effective immediately. This criminal investigation is ongoing, and our administration will work with law enforcement to assist them in their work,” Healey’s spokesperson said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

The arrest of Cook came after prosecutors said investigators searched his former office at the Springfield State Office Building on Monday in connection with the interception of about eight kilograms of cocaine during a controlled delivery operation at the building the day earlier.

“The controlled delivery took place at 436 Dwight St., the Springfield State Office Building, where the suspect was employed,” Gulluni’s office said in a statement. “On Monday night, October 27, 2025, investigators executed a search warrant of the suspect’s former office within the office building.”

Gulluni’s office also said Cook’s arrest stems from two prior drug seizures conducted by law enforcement on Oct. 10 at Hotel UMass in Amherst, where about 13 kilograms of cocaine were found during a search of suspicious packages.

“Evidence collected during that operation was consistent with the narcotics recovered during the most recent controlled delivery in Springfield,” Gulluni’s office noted.

Cook is slated to be arraigned on Wednesday in Springfield District Court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

